Washington in the hands of the Left

As an American-Israeli investigative journalist, these eyes are continuously fi‎xed in two directions: Washington and Jerusalem. This is so because what takes place in one capital affects the other. Like it or not. Effectively, since one is viewed by the enemies of western civilization as the "Big Satan" and the other is deemed its counterpart, the "Little Satan", they are judged as "twin devils" worthy of extermination. It is what it is.

But it is this warped duality which necessitates that all lovers of freedom, regardless of locale, react judiciously and non-emotionally when examining the devastating fall-out of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in tandem with Congress's two-Chamber takeover by the fascist left; a trifecta storm!

In this regard, the precipitous dangers awaiting America dare not be underestimated, nor wished away. The very fact that the powers that be - in league with many governors, mayors, secretaries of state, city council members, judges, AG's, DA's, media, big tech, academic leftists, etc. - advocate for less freedom and align themselves with the interests of the most repressive regimes, specifically, China and Iran, is more than revealing. Terrifying.

More specifically, it is evident that the preponderance of the aforementioned are either directly involved in the "electoral steal", indirectly supportive through material aid, or remaining silent. As is known, to be silent is to agree.

But for added heft to an already searing indictment, an "expert among experts" brings forth real-time proof of the massive voter fraud which took place in the Presidential race. Georgia's Congressional run-off didn't stand a chance against the same rigging, that is, for the Republican candidates! The fix was in.

Even more so, the fingerprints of China, Iran, and Russia (with junior foreign players hovering in the background) can be found throughout a volume of expert analyses supported by a ballooning body of open source research at non-censoring, alternative sites. So much so, one could be forgiven for thinking that America ran a banana republic-style election - and that would be a generous assessment.

Paradoxically, when one reflects back upon all that was expended in ensuring that Iraq held its first "free" election in March 2010 (some may recall the spectacle of a sea of purple fingers, symbols of a free and fair vote...imagine that), how could it be, only a decade later, a free and fair election was nowhere in sight? Rhetorical. In actuality, the Democrat Mafia, with the enabling of assorted Republicans, are proud of the "electoral steal." This charge-sheet is wholly evidenced by their brazen, contemptuous, in-your-face, tactical actions. Incontestably.

So, now that the truth is established and laid bare for all to witness, ugly as it is, how many truly believed that millions-strong patriots would just disappear and go quietly into the night?

As it happens, having developed a highly reliable and valuable list of U.S. contacts/sources over the years, with Texans and Oklahoman's featuring prominently - many of whom are devout Christians, support Israel, are former military, and currently work in law enforcement - it is not lost at this end what may be atop (some of) the patriotic agenda. It is just a question of so-called logistics and timing.

Despite the "storming of the Capitol" on January 6 - when it became obvious that all of America's institutions have failed to execute their sworn obligation to uphold the Constitution - the implementation of righteous, pin-pointed, results-oriented action-plans take time. Meanwhile,anti-Americans are fully ensconced on Capitol Hill and will wreak grave damage until the ship of state is righted in a nation which has been the greatest ex‎pression of human freedom in history. Basically, they are hell-bent on extinguishing the west's beacon of light, America.

Inexorably, now that VP Pence has abandoned his Constitutional oath by ensuring that fraudulent electors are now counted within the Electoral College, as explained soberly and judiciously by the inestimable Constitutional Scholar, Mark Levin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7i4rYF0CMwg ), for all intents and purposes, he has aided and abetted in the enacting of a (soft) coup!

Drilling it all down to its core base, this is "a day that will live in infamy", again, mostly due to VP Pence's actions.

Atop all of the above, it is intrinsic for Israelis/Jews to understand and appreciate what all the fall-out means - now that it appears, more than likely, that Joe Biden managed to pull off the "heist of the century" by capturing the reins of the heretofore free world!

Rest assured, with no one to restrain the growing cadre of anti-Semites operating within the halls of Congress - many of whom have been elevated to po‎sitions of leadership within Nancy Pelosi and Chuckie Schumer's anti-American, pro-China party - the sky is the limit.

Indeed, Iran will be strengthened and further emboldened through an array of pro-Iran retreads - having been plucked straight from the highly anti-American, anti-Semitic administration of Barack Hussein Obama. They are fully implanted into a future Biden administration. Mark these words: All cooperative efforts between Israel and America will get buried in a continuous and convenient avalanche of red tape; shared Intel will no longer remain secure, and every avenue to weaken Israel will be taken. Guaranteed.

Consider:

According to FOX News: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced new committee assignments Tuesday, including several far-left "Squad" members and like-minded Democrat freshman representatives. "Squad" members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will now be on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The newly elected Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri will join them on that committee, and freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York will be on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.The assignments reflect a leftward shift among Democrats in Congress. Bowman, Bush, Ocasio-Cortez, and Tlaib all received endorsements from the Democratic Socialists of America."

Realistically-speaking, whither America goes, so too does Israel. That's just the way it is.

Most significantly, this moment in time must be recognized as a "do or die" juncture in history. Either the radical, revolutionary left governing America will succeed in their destructive swathe across the nation - with full knock-on effects to the west - or the patriots will manage to oust them.

Conclusively, America is at war.

Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com).