Saudi Arabia agrees to open airspace to Qatar

Saudi Arabia has agreed to open its airspace to Qatar, ending three years of boycott by the Gulf States against Qatar.

The deal was brokered by Special Adviser to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz. The deal will be signed in Riyadh tomorrow in the presence of Kushner.

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will lift the air and naval blockade imposed on Qatar while Qatar drops all lawsuits against its neighbors in international courts. In addition, the countries will cease attacking each other in state-run media outlets.

The agreement, reached just two weeks before the end of the Trump Administration, follows the signing of four normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states over the second half of 2020. The first two agreements, dubbed the 'Abraham Accords,' were reached between Israel and the nations of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Israel later reached normalization agreements with Sudan and Morocco.