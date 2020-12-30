Report: Netanyahu looking to make Pollard a Likud MK

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is eyeing the possible inclusion of former spy Jonathan Pollard in the Likud party’s Knesset slate, according to a report by Ma’ariv Wednesday.

Just hours after his arrival in Israel Wednesday morning, political officials told Ma’ariv that the conversation between Pollard his wife, Esther, and Netanyahu in which the couple had expressed their desire to be “productive citizens as soon as possible”, had signaled the Pollard’s interest in entering politics.

The officials said Netanyahu is considering using his privileges as chief of the Likud party to reserve a spot for Jonathan Pollard high on the faction’s Knesset candidate list, guaranteeing him a seat in the coming Knesset. Pollard could be offered the fifth spot on the Likud list, the report said.

But, the report said Pollard may also be offered a spot on the Yamina party’s Knesset slate, or with the New Hope party of former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar and Yifat Shasha-Biton.

Pollard could also be tapped to lead the Jewish Home party, which is currently separate from the Yamina faction.

A spokesman for the Likud party denied the report.