Jonathan Pollard lands in Israel

Jonathan Pollard landed in Israel on Tuesday night, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

According to the report, prior to the landing, Pollard was invited by the pilots into the cockpit, where he listened to the Ben Gurion Airport control tower, which greeted him in Hebrew on the occasion of his arrival in Israel.

Israel Hayom editor-in-chief Boaz Bismuth tweeted a photo of Pollard and his wife, Esther, aboard the plane.

Pollard’s arrival in Israel comes a month after the US Parole Commission issued a certificate terminating parole and the restrictions that were imposed on him, making him free to travel anywhere, including Israel.

When Pollard was released from prison in 2015 after serving 30 years of his life sentence for transmitting classified information to Israel, his parole commission imposed strict parole guidelines for a period of five years.

As part of those restrictions, Pollard was not allowed to leave his home between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., was monitored by a GPS device and was not permitted to leave the US. That five-year period ended in November.

It had been widely speculated that Pollard will move to Israel once the restrictions are lifted. His attorney, Eliot Lauer, told Arutz Sheva last month that Pollard and his wife “have every expectation to make Aliyah and move to Israel. Because of Esther’s medical condition, they first need to get approval from the medical advisers in New York and make sure that she’s medically capable of making the trip and that suitable arrangements will be made in Israel to continue her progress. Once that is done, I think it’s just a question of logistics, packing up and getting on a plane.”