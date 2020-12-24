National Union Chairman Knesset Member Betzalel Smotrich today attacked Police Investigations Division head Keren Ben Menachem, who released without questioning the police officers involved in the fatal police chase in which the late Ahuvya Sandak was killed.

"Until this moment, the police officers who were involved in causing the late Ahuvya's death have not been questioned by PID," Smotrich wrote.

"They came to Police Investigations accompanied by lawyers, but PID head Keren Bar Menachem released them without questioning on the ridiculous claim that the four boys did not file a complaint (many complaints were filed with DIP, including by me)," he added.

"The injured boys were questioned only yesterday, in stark contrast to procedure that requires investigation and collection of evidence within 24 hours of the incident," he wrote.

The conduct of the investigation raises the fear of "whitewashing the investigation," Smotrich said. "The police officers involved submitted the incident reports five hours late. These reports are authentic...," he wrote. "We won't let Police Investigations Division continue whitewashing the investigation."

Advocate Nati Rom of the Honenu organization met the injured at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. The injured claimed that the accident occurred after the police car rammed their vehicle with force from the back, and from the impact, their vehicle flew off the road.