Moroccan flags on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem

Flag of Morocco and a Hamsa on the walls of the Old City

The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem were illuminated on Wednesday evening with Israeli and Moroccan flags, in honor of the signing of the peace agreement between the two countries.

Next to them, the symbol of a Hamsa was illuminated, along with the word “peace” in three languages - Hebrew, Arabic and English.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said on behalf of the residents of Jerusalem, "This is another political, important and historic step for the State of Israel and I congratulate and thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for this peace agreement.”

“I hope that immediately after the coronavirus crisis we will be able to see tourists from Morocco who will come to visit Jerusalem,” added Lion.

On Wednesday, a joint American-Israeli delegation landed in Rabat to formalize the normalization agreement. The ceremony was attended by the king, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner.

In a special gesture during the meeting with the King of Morocco, Ben-Shabbat explained to the king that according to Jewish law, whoever sees a king from among the kings of the nations of the world makes a special blessing.

Ben Shabbat explained to the king the meaning of the blessing and then blessed aloud, "Blessed are you, Hashem our G-d, King of the world who has given of his glory to flesh and blood."