A Jewish blessing before the king of Morocco

The head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, made a special gesture during his meeting with the King of Morocco, Muhammad VI.

At the beginning of the visit to the king, the head of the council explained to the Moroccan king that according to Jewish law, whoever sees a king from among the kings of the nations of the world makes a special blessing.

Ben Shabbat explained to the king the meaning of the blessing and then blessed aloud, "Blessed are you, Hashem our G-d, King of the world who has given of his glory to flesh and blood."

According to Ben Shabbat, his host was very moved by the gesture and said that he felt great respect for the customs of the Jewish people.

During the visit to Morocco, the head of the National Security Council met with the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burita and with the king's senior adviser Fuad Alhima. A joint declaration was also signed on the establishment of relations between Israel and Morocco;

This morning, Wednesday, upon his return to Israel, Meir Ben Shabbat said: "I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the privilege to head the Israeli delegation to Morocco. We returned this morning from a very successful visit to Rabat, which takes place less than two weeks after the announcement of the establishment of relations between the two countries."

"Official Moroccan representation will open in Tel Aviv in about two weeks and we have already signed preliminary agreements that will begin to cast real content for cooperation between the countries. Relations with Morocco are progressing rapidly and will be full, deep, close, warm and very friendly," Ben Shabbat added.