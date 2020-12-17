New: North American-Jewish tourism initiative to Bahrain

The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU) launched the first North American-Jewish tourism initiative to Bahrain in partnership with Best of Bahrain and Da’at Travel, who will facilitate the itineraries for large groups and individual travelers.

The new initiative is spearheaded by FFEU President Rabbi Marc Schneier following an invitation from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to bring more Jewish tourists to the Kingdom. Following the Abraham Accords, the Kingdom has been on a trajectory of rapid growth in attracting Jewish tourism, especially after one of its top hotels – the Ritz Carlton – announced it will be offering kosher food. It is expected that other hotels will follow suit.

Just two weeks ago, the Kingdom’s airline, Gulf Air, announced it will be launching direct flights to Israel in January 2021 making it a highly sought-after travel destinations for Israelis as well.

Best of Bahrain, the kingdom’s premier destination management company, will facilitate the itineraries and travel arrangements for Jewish travelers. Da’at Travel will focus on bringing Jewish organizations, federations and synagogues across North America to visit Bahrain.

“This initiative is one of many that seeks to promote Bahrain as a unique destination and one which caters to all diverse communities from across the world. As a center of peaceful coexistence with a rich history, heritage and tourism landscape this tourism initiative will provide a memorable experience to all who visit and will open new horizons for Jewish tourists looking for a new and exciting destination,” said Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani.

“During a meeting with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, he asked me to spearhead an initiative to introduce the Kingdom of Bahrain as a destination to the North American Jewish community,” said FFEU President Rabbi Marc Schneier. “We’re bringing together the leading travel companies in order to create customizable Jewish tourism experiences to Bahrain. I would like to thank H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani for his unwavering support of this initiative as well.”

Bahrain is home to the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf as well as the first synagogue and only Jewish cemetery in the Gulf.