US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran is interested in reaching an agreement with the United States to end the conflict, but that Tehran has yet to offer terms he considers acceptable.

Speaking at a White House press conference following his return from China, Trump insisted that any agreement must be genuine rather than another arrangement that fails to resolve the dispute.

“They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me," Trump said.

“Want to make a real deal, not a fake deal… They’ve been bulls---ting people for 51 years," he added.

The president's remarks followed a CBS News report indicating that Washington and Jerusalem are discussing the possibility of another military operation against Iran in the near future.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Israeli officials are particularly concerned about Tehran's attempts to rebuild its ballistic missile manufacturing capabilities and relocate sensitive nuclear and military infrastructure to underground facilities.

The IDF has reportedly increased its defensive preparedness amid concerns about a possible Iranian attack and is prepared for another round of fighting.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain stalled. Months of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran have failed to produce an agreement that would halt the hostilities and restore passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran continues to insist that Washington remove its naval blockade and meet other demands before Iran will enter discussions about its nuclear activities.

The diplomatic impasse comes amid additional American concerns about Iran's possible development of chemical and biological weapons.

Trump has raised the issue publicly but has not disclosed evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the accusations Thursday, drawing parallels with US intelligence claims about Iraqi weapons programs ahead of the 2003 invasion.

Trump has offered differing indications about whether he intends to resume military operations against Iran.

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, the president suggested that the conflict would be brought to a conclusion soon.

"I'm going to finish it off," Trump said. "Yeah, soon. I mean, one way or the other, we'll finish it off."

However, speaking to Israel's Channel 12 News on Thursday, he indicated that he was not prepared to make an immediate decision.

He said he was "not rushing into any decision."

"We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," Trump added.

Senior American and Israeli military and intelligence officials have continued consultations as the two countries evaluate their options.

On Wednesday, Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, met with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director Roman Gofman for a joint assessment of the security situation.

Gofman had also traveled to Washington the previous week for meetings with senior American officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, according to individuals familiar with the discussions.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)