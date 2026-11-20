The US Senate on Thursday rejected a resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from ordering additional military strikes against Iran without congressional authorization, marking the first major test of Republican support for the war since the party's defeat in the midterm elections.

The measure failed by a vote of 51-48, with three Republican senators joining Democrats in supporting restrictions on the president's military authority, The Washington Post reported.

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted in favor of the resolution. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to oppose it.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who is recovering from a stroke suffered last month, was absent.

During the debate, Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT) defended the administration's military campaign, arguing that Iran continues to pose a threat to American security.

“Iran is not a war of choice," Sheehy said. “It’s a war of necessity."

The House of Representatives approved the resolution in September with support from seven Republicans. However, opposition to the war did not shield several of those lawmakers from electoral defeat.

Of the five House Republicans who supported the measure and subsequently sought reelection this month, four lost their races.

Democrats, who are preparing to take control of Congress in January, have pledged to pursue additional measures to end the conflict.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) urged lawmakers to act immediately rather than wait for the incoming Congress.

The resolution was introduced under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which provides a mechanism for Congress to require the withdrawal of American forces engaged in military operations without legislative authorization.

However, its practical effect remains disputed.

The White House disregarded a similar measure approved by Congress in June, maintaining that the mechanism allowing lawmakers to adopt such resolutions without the possibility of a presidential veto is unconstitutional.

Trump has considered renewed strikes against Iran since the midterm elections but has largely refrained from launching another major offensive.

The war's unpopularity has become a significant political concern for Republicans, with Vice President JD Vance among those attributing the party's electoral losses to the conflict.