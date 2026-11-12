Iranian Parliament Speaker and Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran is awaiting an official US response to the demands it submitted to Washington.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf made clear that his country is conditioning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of negotiations on receiving a response to its demands. He also warned against another attack by the United States or Israel.

According to Ghalibaf, Tehran conveyed its position through the Qatari mediator, but has yet to receive an official, detailed response from Washington. He said the Iranian response included seven demands and that the responsibility now lies with the Americans to address them.

The conditions Ghalibaf presented include lifting the blockade and sanctions on Iranian oil, releasing frozen Iranian funds and a commitment not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs. He also demanded an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon and Yemen, making clear that Tehran would not settle for a temporary ceasefire and instead requires a declaration that the war against it has ended.

Ghalibaf linked these demands to the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming talks with the United States. He said Iran has already clearly stated its position and now expects an official US response that would allow it to determine whether negotiations can move forward.

Alongside the political and economic conditions, the Iranian parliament speaker issued a security warning. He said any further US or Israeli attack on Iran would be met with a strong response, stressing that Tehran would not agree to remain indefinitely in a state he described as, "neither war nor peace".

Ghalibaf made clear that, from Iran's perspective, any future agreement must include a declared end to the war rather than merely a temporary halt to the fighting. He said Tehran is now awaiting Washington's official response to the demands conveyed through Qatar.