Iran on Thursday dismissed allegations that it is pursuing chemical and biological weapons, accusing the United States of promoting unsubstantiated intelligence claims to justify prolonging the military conflict between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the allegations as “fraudulent" and compared Washington's statements to the claims about weapons of mass destruction that preceded the American invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In a lengthy social media post, Baghaei argued that American officials had shifted their accusations from Iran's nuclear program to other potential weapons threats.

"After the grand narrative of the 'Iranian nuclear threat,' U.S. officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons! The allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar. Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia - much like Dory, the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo."

Baghaei invoked former US Secretary of State Colin Powell's 2003 presentation to the United Nations Security Council, during which Powell displayed a vial while discussing alleged Iraqi weapons capabilities.

"Do American officials really expect the world to forget Colin Powell’s infamous appearance before the UN Security Council in 2003, when he held up a small vial as a visual representation of the alleged threat posed by Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction? That moment has since become an enduring symbol of one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history."

The Iranian spokesperson accused Washington of using intelligence allegations to generate support for military action, warning that similar claims were now being made against Tehran.

"Unsubstantiated intelligence claims about Iraq’s possession of WMDs were deliberately weaponized to manufacture public support and pave the way for a military invasion. The consequences were catastrophic - not only for the Iraqi people, but for the wider region and, ultimately, for American society itself. And now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations and a narrative that appears to be following the same fraudulent script," Baghaei wrote.

He concluded by questioning whether the international community would accept the latest American allegations.

"The question is: has the world learned anything from the disastrous lessons of 2003, or are we about to let them deceive the public on a grand scale all over again?"

Baghaei's comments followed a CNN report Monday indicating that Iranian officials had discussed a possible attack involving a radioactive dirty bomb in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump addressed the report Wednesday during an interview with Fox News, saying American authorities had indications that Tehran was examining chemical and biological weapons capabilities.

"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas and they're looking at the bio, you know, the biological weapons. Not nice. And other things. And we'll see. We're gonna have a new year coming up, and we'll see what happens after January 1st," Trump said.

Despite the warning, the president said Americans should not panic about a possible attack on the capital.

"I don't think so, no. I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the reported threat Tuesday, expressing confidence that no imminent attack against Washington had been identified.

Rubio emphasized that US intelligence agencies continue monitoring threats from Iran and other hostile actors, while criticizing the disclosure of purported intelligence information to journalists.

"I don't think there's any imminent threat. I think there are existing - let there be no doubt, whether it's the Iranian regime or terrorists around the world who have repeatedly said that they want to harm Americans. The Iranians have been chanting 'Death to America' since 1979. So we know that there are elements out there that want to do harm to the United States. But that specific report, I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys," Rubio stated.