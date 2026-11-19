US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that there are indications Iran is exploring biological and chemical weapons after American efforts to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons, but insisted that residents of Washington, DC, should not fear an imminent attack.

Speaking to Fox News during his visit to Asia, Trump addressed a CNN report suggesting that Iranian officials had discussed a possible attack involving a radioactive dirty bomb in the US capital.

"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas and they're looking at the bio, you know, the biological weapons. Not nice. And other things. And we'll see. We're gonna have a new year coming up, and we'll see what happens after January 1st," Trump said.

The president also accused the Iranian regime of longstanding hostility toward the United States and widespread violence against its own population.

"But they've been nasty. You know, these are nasty people," he continued. "We didn't start this war. This war was started 51 years ago...you look at the USS Cole, where 400 of our kids were killed, the ship. You look at so much. And just take a look over the last eight months. They've killed 75,000 protesters. Who's ever heard of that before? You know, when people say, 'I wonder why Iran's not protesting,' they'd love to protest, but you can't protest when you have two machine guns sitting in front of you, a crowd of thousands of people, and all of a sudden, bullets start going out and people are lying dead all over the place, and you don't have weapons."

Asked whether people living in Washington should panic over the reported Iranian threat, Trump dismissed the suggestion while warning Tehran of overwhelming retaliation.

"I don't think so, no. I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out."

Trump confirmed that Washington remains in contact with Tehran over a possible agreement, but emphasized that any deal must be durable enough to withstand changes in American leadership.

"Yeah, we talk to them. We talk to them. They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting. I want a deal so that if we have a stupid president, which is a big possibility, because, you know, you see some of the people running, when - if we have a bad president, a weak president, I want a deal that will supersede the president."

Asked whether American troops would remain in the region until such an agreement is reached, Trump indicated that the military operation would continue until the situation is resolved.

"Yeah, I'm gonna finish it off, yeah. Soon. I mean, one way or the other, we'll finish it off. They want to make a deal, but we have to have a lasting deal."

The president argued that previous understandings with Iran had failed and claimed that the regime's military capabilities had been severely weakened by American operations.

"They're not doing well. They have nothing left. Their leaders are gone. Their ships are gone. Their planes are gone. You know, they have - they had 289 planes. They're all laying over runways all over Iran."

Trump particularly praised the American naval blockade of Iran, describing it as the most effective measure taken by the US military.

"Our military is incredible. The blockade that we did is the most effective - frankly, it's the most effective thing we've done. Not one ship has gotten through in all the months," he said.

He also expressed reservations about the previous memorandum of understanding with Iran, suggesting that negotiations should have focused on a binding agreement rather than a preliminary arrangement.

"I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract. Forget the memorandum."

When asked whether the memorandum had been a mistake, Trump replied, "It delayed things a little bit. It wasn't a mistake. Actually, we got to know them very well during that period, and we got to know that they can't be trusted."

Trump's remarks followed similar reassurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said Tuesday that US authorities had not identified an imminent threat against Washington.

Rubio emphasized that American intelligence agencies remain vigilant about potential attacks by Iran and other hostile actors, while questioning the reliability of information being disclosed to the media.

"I don't think there's any imminent threat. I think there are existing - let there be no doubt, whether it's the Iranian regime or terrorists around the world who have repeatedly said that they want to harm Americans. The Iranians have been chanting 'Death to America' since 1979. So we know that there are elements out there that want to do harm to the United States. But that specific report, I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys," Rubio stated.