Israel and the United States are considering launching another military offensive against Iran in the near future, CBS News reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is increasingly concerned about Iran's efforts to restore its ballistic missile production capabilities and move sensitive military and nuclear facilities underground to protect them from future strikes.

Sources told CBS News that the IDF is ready for another confrontation and has raised its defensive readiness in anticipation of a possible Iranian attack.

Netanyahu reportedly favors conducting the operation jointly with the United States. However, President Donald Trump has not decided whether to approve renewed military action or what form such an operation might take.

The United States maintains a substantial military presence in the region, including tens of thousands of troops, two aircraft carriers, and their accompanying naval forces. According to the sources, American forces could begin an offensive within two to four days of receiving an order.

The report comes amid continued diplomatic deadlock between Washington and Tehran. Months of indirect negotiations have failed to produce an agreement to end the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran continues to demand that Washington lift its naval blockade and accept additional conditions before Tehran agrees to discuss its nuclear program.

Trump has also raised concerns that Iran may be pursuing chemical or biological weapons, although he has not publicly presented evidence supporting the allegations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected the accusations Thursday, comparing them to American claims about Iraq's weapons programs before the 2003 invasion.

Trump, meanwhile, has sent mixed signals regarding his next steps.

"I'm going to finish it off," Trump told Fox News on Wednesday, referring to the conflict. "Yeah, soon. I mean, one way or the other, we'll finish it off."

However, speaking to Israel's Channel 12 on Thursday, Trump said he was "not rushing into any decision."

"We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," he added.

On Wednesday, US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper met senior Israeli defense and intelligence officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director Roman Gofman, for a joint security assessment.

Gofman also visited Washington last week, where he met American officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, according to individuals familiar with the meetings.

Neither Netanyahu's office nor the IDF responded to CBS News' requests for comment on possible military preparations. The White House and US military also declined to discuss the administration's deliberations.

The discussions follow renewed exchanges of fire between Iran and American forces. On Tuesday, the US struck Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the operation as a defensive response to Iranian attacks against American assets in Bahrain.

Iran has also carried out repeated attacks against Bahrain, while Iranian strikes targeting Kuwait this week reportedly caused no damage.

Iranian officials have warned that another American or Israeli offensive could trigger retaliation beyond the areas previously targeted, including US military installations in Europe, Gulf energy infrastructure, and underwater communications cables.

A recent statement attributed to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that renewed hostilities could prompt missile attacks without geographical restrictions.