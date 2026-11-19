US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he does not intend to decide on further military action against Iran before the beginning of 2027, despite mounting pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch another major offensive.

In a telephone interview with Axios aboard Air Force One as he returned to the United States from China, Trump indicated that he was prepared to wait before determining Washington's next move.

"I am not rushing into any decision [on Iran]. We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," Trump said.

The comments come as the administration weighs whether to continue its naval blockade and economic pressure campaign against Tehran or resume large-scale military operations alongside Israel.

According to Axios, Trump is facing competing recommendations from Israeli officials, who favor renewed strikes, and advisers and Gulf leaders who support allowing additional time for economic pressure to produce results.

Although Trump described another major offensive as "quite unlikely" last week, he continues to consider a joint operation with Israel.

Potential targets under consideration reportedly include suspected Iranian nuclear facilities, such as Pickaxe Mountain, as well as bridges, power plants and senior Iranian military and civilian leaders.

The White House has requested assessments from Pentagon officials and intelligence specialists concerning Iran's likely response to the various military options under consideration.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Netanyahu is urging Trump to authorize a new military offensive against Iran, proposing a joint American-Israeli air campaign lasting between four and seven days.

According to the report, Netanyahu is pushing for rapid military action while substantial American forces remain deployed in the Middle East, providing an opportunity to launch a concentrated campaign against Iranian military infrastructure.

The discussions have intensified over the past week, with senior Israeli intelligence officials traveling to Washington to advocate renewed operations.

Trump's deliberations are expected to intensify following his return from Asia, according to Axios.

The president's stated intention to wait until the new year could allow additional time for sanctions and the maritime blockade to affect Iran's economy. It could also leave open the possibility of military action before the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress becomes fully established.

However, Trump's public statements do not necessarily indicate when a decision might ultimately be made. Shortly before the United States and Israel launched their initial strikes against Iran in February, Trump publicly maintained that he had not reached a decision despite having already authorized military action.

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence officials have continued efforts to persuade Washington to resume operations.

Axios reported that Mossad Director Roman Gofman traveled to Washington and Miami last week for meetings with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to an Israeli source, Netanyahu dispatched Gofman, one of his closest confidants, to advocate renewed military action against Iran.

During the discussions, Gofman presented Israeli concerns about Tehran's alleged chemical weapons activities.

American and Israeli sources said Israel believes it has obtained intelligence indicating that Iran has expanded chemical weapons research and development and conducted related tests.

A US official confirmed that Trump had been briefed on the intelligence findings.

Trump on Wednesday told Fox News that there are indications Iran is exploring biological and chemical weapons after American efforts to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons and warned that “if it does happen, we wipe them out."