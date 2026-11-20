Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said Thursday that Israel stands ready to participate in another American military operation against Iran, warning that Tehran's potential acquisition of chemical or biological weapons represents an existential danger to the Jewish state.

In an interview on Newsmax, Leiter emphasized that President Donald Trump would ultimately determine whether the United States resumes military action.

"Ultimately, the decision will be taken by President Trump as to whether or not to act kinetically once again against Iran," Leiter said.

"In the past, we've flown shoulder to shoulder, wing to wing with you. And if he decides to go back kinetically, we'll be there with the United States once again," he added.

The ambassador warned that Iran could deploy chemical or biological weapons against Israel if it succeeds in developing such capabilities.

"For us, this is existential," he said. "If they achieve weapons of mass destruction, chemical or biological weapons, they're going to put it on a warhead, and they're going to send it in our direction."

"Let's not fool ourselves: If they have the capability to do it, they're going to do it," Leiter continued. "This is a death cult, and they have to be brought down."

Leiter also highlighted the close coordination between Washington and Jerusalem, pointing to the longstanding personal relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he described as friends for more than four decades.

"The level of collaboration between Israel and the United States today is unprecedented," he told Newsmax. "There's planning that goes into these operations that takes months before the absolute decision to actually go ahead and implement."

"You can't implement without planning. And the planning is there at the highest level," he added.

Addressing Iran's influence across the Middle East, Leiter argued that removing the Iranian government would significantly undermine terrorist organizations and other groups supported by Tehran.

"If we defeat Iran, that means we bring down the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Muslim Brotherhood," he said.

Asked about the conditions necessary for American service members to return home safely while Iran continues backing attacks against US personnel and allies, Leiter maintained that defeating Tehran was essential.

"You get American soldiers back here to the United States, to their families, when Iran is defeated. And Iran will be defeated."

The ambassador compared Trump's approach to Iran with former President Ronald Reagan's confrontation with what he described as an "evil empire," while distinguishing between Iran's population and its leadership.

"Once this regime comes down, not the people of Iran - this is a glorious civilization, the Persian civilization of thousands of years - it's not the people," he said. "This is a death cult that is holding them in a grip of totalitarianism."

Leiter concluded by expressing confidence that the Iranian government would eventually collapse as pressure on the regime increases.

"There's a point where the people rise up and say, 'Enough is enough,'" he said. "The cadence of history is against totalitarianism. This government is going to fall. We just have to help them over the tipping point."