Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has been holding confidential, extensive discussions with prominent left-wing figures and pro-Palestinian Arab organizers, including a recent private phone call to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The intentional outreach indicates that Harris is actively paving the way for a potential presidential campaign in 2028. Her current strategy appears focused on mending and reinforcing her standing with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, according to Axios.

According to an individual familiar with the matter, Harris reached out to Mamdani last Thursday to deliberate on the future trajectory of the party and arrange a more comprehensive meeting. The two have exchanged occasional text messages over the past few months. Notably, this latest call occurred just two days after candidates backed by the New York City mayor secured victories in three local congressional races, unseating two established incumbents.

Mamdani has become notorious for his antisemitic and anti-Israel statements and actions. During his election campaign, Mamdani refused to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada". He was also called out for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City. He has faced multiple antisemitism controversies since taking office. Most recently, Mamdani boycotted the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City.

Harris also held a private meeting in April with New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Chicago during the "Power Rising" conference, a summit centered on Black women's empowerment.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is a member of the so-called “Squad" of progressive Democrats known for their anti-Israel stance, has a history of anti-Israel behavior, including accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinian Arabs.

Concurrently, Harris and her team have spent the last year quietly contacting pro-Palestinian Arab critics, the Axios report said. Among them are figures tied to the "Uncommitted Movement," an advocacy effort born out of progressive pushback against former President Biden’s Gaza war policies.

During the 2024 election cycle, uncommitted Democratic delegates stated that the Harris campaign rejected their formal request to allow a Palestinian American speaker on the main stage at the Democratic National Convention. That decision left a significant portion of activists feeling politically alienated and deeply divided over whether to back her candidacy.

More recently, Harris traveled to Detroit to meet with Abbas Alawieh, a co-founder of the Uncommitted Movement who is currently running as a Democrat for a Michigan state Senate seat.

The outreach follows lingering dissatisfaction from the left over Harris's refusal to break away from Biden’s steadfast alignment with Israel during the 2024 general election. However, internal accounts show Harris viewed herself as an internal ally for grassroots organizers within the Biden administration.

In her 2025 memoir, “107 Days", Harris disclosed that she privately "pleaded" with Biden to display greater public empathy regarding civilian casualties in Gaza.

Harris also admitted in the book to feeling frustrated when pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators repeatedly disrupted her 2024 campaign stops, noting, “The issue was not binary, but the outcome of this election certainly was."

Harris recently accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pulling President Donald Trump, who defeated Harris in the 2024 election, into the war with Iran.

Speaking during the Michigan Democratic Party endorsement convention in Detroit, Harris said, "Trump entered a war - and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let's be clear about that - that the American people didn't want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas."

Weeks later, Harris pointedly attacked Trump’s rhetoric and decisions.

"When you look at this war in Iran, that the American people do not want, which was not authorized by Congress - and even if it was, it should not have been initiated - he talked about obliterating… and then he said… it's all just… bulls--t!"