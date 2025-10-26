Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has signaled she may seek the presidency again, telling the BBC in an interview previewed Saturday that she “possibly” could run in 2028.

Harris, who replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee in 2024 but lost to President Donald Trump, said she has not yet made a decision about another White House bid.

“I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future, beyond what I am doing right now,” Harris told the BBC. However, she emphasized her continued commitment to public life, “I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones, and there are many ways to serve.”

The 61-year-old added that her grandnieces would “see a female president in the Oval Office in their lifetime, for sure,” suggesting she still sees herself as a contender.

Harris previously announced that she will not seek the governorship of California in 2026, ending months of speculation about her political future in her home state while leaving the door open for a potential presidential campaign in 2028. Harris indicated at the time she would reveal "more details in the months ahead" concerning her future plans.

Her interview with the BBC, set to air in full on Sunday, comes on the heels of Harris’s memoir released last month, in which she sharply criticized the decision to allow Biden to run for a second term, calling it “recklessness.”

She also accused Biden’s White House team of failing to support her during her vice presidency and, at times, of actively undermining her.