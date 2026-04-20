United States President Donald Trump declared vehemently on Monday that "Israel never talked me into the war with Iran," refuting claims made by both the Islamic Republic regime as well as many anti-Israel elements, and even prominent politicians on both the American left and right.

According to the President, who published the statement in a post on Truth Social, what led to his decision to attack Iran was "the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."

Trump said, "I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged."

He promised positive results for the campaign, comparing it to recent military action in Venezuela. "Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!"

The claim that Israel dragged the US into the war with Iran has been repeated multiple times by various elements since the fighting began in late February.

Most recently, former Vice President Kamala Harris echoed it when she said at a Michigan Democratic Party endorsement convention in Detroit that "Trump entered a war - and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let's be clear about that - that the American people didn't want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas."

The accusation was also thrown around by many on the American right by anti-Israel personalities, including Tucker Carlson and ex-National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who wrote in his resignation statement that the US "started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."