Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pulling US President Donald Trump into the war with Iran.

Speaking during the Michigan Democratic Party endorsement convention in Detroit, Harris said, "Trump entered a war - and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let's be clear about that - that the American people didn't want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas."

Harris noted that since the start of the war, Iran has also claimed that America started the war due to Israel, but Trump denied the claims.

The former Vice President launched a broad attack on the Trump administration, declaring, "We are dealing with the most corrupt, callous and incompetent presidential administration in the history of the United States."

She claimed that Trump is the most "insecure man." Harris called the Iran War a "feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files," referencing convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The man doesn’t understand what real strength looks like, and he overcompensates full time, trying to pretend that basically, he’s some kind of mob boss," Harris charged. "Speaking truth, being trustworthy, being consistent. He has failed on all accounts."

She also called the Trump administration the "most corrupt, callous, and incompetent" administration in US history.

Trump wants to "walk around as if he is strong and will use the force of America's military against anyone who he chooses," she said.

Harris recently confirmed that she is actively considering a presidential run in 2028.

In August, Harris told the BBC in an interview that she “possibly" could run in 2028.

“I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future, beyond what I am doing right now," Harris said at the time. However, she emphasized her continued commitment to public life, “I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones, and there are many ways to serve."