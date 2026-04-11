Former US Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed on Friday that she is actively considering a return to the presidential race in 2028, CNN reported.

“Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it," Harris told Rev. Al Sharpton when asked directly about her plans for another White House campaign. Harris served as the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2024 election but lost to President Donald Trump.

Her remarks marked her most open public comments to date regarding her political future. They arrive as speculation continues to build following the release of her campaign memoir in late 2025 and the launch of her book tour.

Harris is also scheduled to participate in Democratic Party events across four Southern states this month.

In August, Harris told the BBC in an interview previewed Saturday that she “possibly" could run in 2028.

“I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future, beyond what I am doing right now," Harris said at the time. However, she emphasized her continued commitment to public life, “I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones, and there are many ways to serve."

Harris previously announced that she will not seek the governorship of California in 2026, ending months of speculation about her political future in her home state while leaving the door open for a potential presidential campaign in 2028. Harris indicated at the time she would reveal "more details in the months ahead" concerning her future plans.

On Friday, Harris received an enthusiastic reception at the progressive gathering in New York. Attendees interrupted her speech at one point with loud chants of “run again."

“I am thinking about (running again) but let me also say this. I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States," Harris said. “I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires."

Since departing the White House, Harris has remained a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

During her conversation with Sharpton on Friday, she sharply criticized Trump’s foreign policy decisions, describing the war with Iran as a “choice." She also argued that Trump’s growing tensions with allies, especially NATO countries, “is harmful to the people of America, not to mention people in allied nations around the world."

Harris added that the effects of Trump’s foreign policy “keeps me up at night."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)