Former US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a fiery critique of the current administration’s military involvement in Iran during a Democratic Party gathering in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Addressing a cheering Nevada audience, Harris utilized blunt language to condemn the conflict, which she claimed lacks both congressional approval and public support.

During her remarks, Harris pointedly attacked the rhetoric and decisions of President Donald Trump.

"When you look at this war in Iran, that the American people do not want, which was not authorized by Congress - and even if it was, it should not have been initiated - he talked about obliterating… and then he said… it's all just… bulls**t!"

Following the outburst, Harris paused to address her use of profanity, telling the laughing crowd, "You made me do that. I promised I'm not going to curse in public anymore."

Harris further warned that the ongoing hostilities are having a direct and negative impact on American households. She argued that the administration’s "profound irresponsibility" has led to a surge in gas prices and a general decline in the nation’s standing on the world stage.

"The US is not only losing its authority, but we are talking about gas prices going up and American people suffering - and for what?" she asked. The former Vice President charged that under Trump, "America has become more unreliable," and noted that the country has "lost our influence" among its traditional allies.

The remarks by Harris, who recently confirmed that she is actively considering another presidential run in 2028, come weeks after she accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pulling Trump into the war with Iran.

Speaking during the Michigan Democratic Party endorsement convention in Detroit, Harris said, "Trump entered a war - and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let's be clear about that - that the American people didn't want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas."

The former Vice President, who lost to Trump in the 2024 election, launched a broad attack on the Trump administration, declaring, "We are dealing with the most corrupt, callous and incompetent presidential administration in the history of the United States."

She claimed that Trump is the most "insecure man." Harris called the Iran War a "feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files," referencing convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)