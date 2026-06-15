The Central District Prosecutor’s Office will file an indictment today (Monday) against a minor from central Israel for the murder of the couple Olga and Ruslan Prychudko, of blessed memory.

In addition, indictments will be filed against two Arabs for weapons offenses and illegal entry into Israel, after they had access to the weapon used in the murder. The filing of the indictments comes at the end of a complex joint investigation by the Central Unit of the Central District Police (Yamar Central) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The couple Olga and Ruslan Prychudko were found dead in their vehicle near Mishmar Ayalon last month. Upon receiving the report, large police forces arrived at the scene and an investigation was opened. The police commissioner conducted an on-site situational assessment on the night of the murder. The commander of the Central District, Commissioner Amir Cohen, assigned the investigation to Yamar Central and instructed full cooperation with the Shin Bet to uncover the incident.

As part of the intensive investigation, all possible investigative directions were examined, including criminal and nationalist motives. Investigators carried out extensive intelligence, investigative, and technological actions that led to the identification of the minor suspect and additional individuals involved. Following this, Yamam special police forces operated in Samaria under the guidance of the Shin Bet and Yamar Central, and arrested several suspects involved in the incident.

The findings of the investigation showed that there was prior acquaintance between the murder suspect and the victims, a fact that helped rule out a nationalist motive and strengthen the suspicion that the background was criminal. It also emerged that after committing the murder, the suspect acted to conceal his involvement, attempted to use the victims’ credit cards, and tried to hide the weapon used in the act. Investigators managed to locate the weapon, and during a nighttime reenactment the suspect pointed out his movements and the stages of the offenses.

At the end of a situational assessment conducted by the Central District commander with the participation of Shin Bet officials and investigators, the nationalist motive was ruled out and the suspicion that the incident was criminal in nature was strengthened. The district commander summarized the decision, saying: “Although we did not establish a nationalist motive, I am very concerned about such infiltration into criminal incidents."

Commissioner Cohen commented on the presentation of the investigation findings, saying: “This is a vile murderer and a shocking murder. The murderer believed he would succeed in hiding behind lies, concealment of evidence, manipulation, and obstruction of the investigation. The investigators of Yamar Central and the Shin Bet acted with determination and professionalism, and meticulously uncovered the truth step by step."

He added: “This is a significant resolution that sends a clear message to every criminal: there is no place where one can hide from the Israel Police. I salute the officers of the Central District and the investigators of Yamar and the Shin Bet, who worked day and night with a sense of commitment, mission, and creativity until the motives, method of the murder, and its resolution were uncovered, and who are working to bring security to society and closure for the victims’ families."