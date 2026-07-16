Two weeks after the murder of Rabbi Amos Guetta in Netanya, police say they have made a breakthrough in the investigation.

The murder suspect, who had remained completely silent since his arrest, has now begun speaking with investigators from the Central District's Unit for Fighting Crime.

Since his arrest, the suspect refused to utter a word, pretending to be mute and communicating only through glances and by pointing toward the sky. According to a report by i24NEWS, police investigators conducted a surveillance operation, monitoring his behavior outside the interrogation room while he waited at the police station.

During that time, the suspect was offered food and drinks. At one point, investigators believe he forgot to maintain his act and began speaking freely. In one instance, after being offered water, he reportedly replied, "I want a Coke." The exchanges were documented by investigators.

On Wednesday, detectives confronted the suspect during questioning with the recordings proving he had been pretending. At that point, the suspect broke his silence and spoke directly with investigators for the first time.

At this stage, the suspect has not provided a detailed or concrete account of the murder itself and has focused mainly on matters of religion and faith. However, his prolonged silence has come to an end.

Rabbi Amos Guetta was fatally stabbed on July 1 inside his yeshiva on Shimon Bar Yochai Street in Netanya. Initially, he was evacuated in critical condition to Laniado Hospital in Netanya; doctors at the hospital later pronounced him dead. Following the suspect's decision to speak, police hope to complete the investigation and quickly file an indictment on murder charges.