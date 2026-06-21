זירת הרצח באשדוד מד"א

A woman in her 60s was found dead in her apartment in Ashdod on Sunday morning with signs of violence on her body. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death and arrested her husband on suspicion of involvement.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., Magen David Adom's Lachish Region dispatch center received a report of an unconscious woman at a residence in Ashdod. EMTs and paramedics who arrived at the scene conducted medical assessments but were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene.

According to Israel Police, officers from the Ashdod station and forensic investigators were dispatched to the apartment immediately after the report was received. During their examination of the scene, investigators discovered signs of violence on the woman's body.

Police said an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. Her husband was taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

MDA motorcycle unit paramedic Orel Asulin described the scene: "We arrived at the location and were led into the apartment. We found a woman lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing. We performed medical assessments, but unfortunately had no choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene."