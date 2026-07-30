עו"ד נתי רום תוקף את התנהלות המשטרה חוננו

An IDF soldier who was injured in a terrorist attack in the southern Hebron Hills last Saturday was questioned under caution by police after arriving to provide testimony about the incident.

The attack took place during a hike near the community of Susya, where several terrorists allegedly assaulted the soldier, stole his personal firearm, and attempted to use it against him. Despite being injured, the soldier fought back and managed to escape. Following the incident, IDF forces arrested four suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.

On Wednesday, the soldier reported to a police station to give a detailed account of the assault. During the interview, investigators halted his testimony and informed him that he was being questioned under caution on suspicion that he had assaulted the Arab suspects involved in the incident.

After the questioning concluded, the soldier was released without restrictions following legal consultation with attorney Nati Rom of the Honenu legal aid organization.

Rom sharply criticized the police's handling of the case. "Last Saturday, an IDF soldier was brutally attacked by several terrorists who assaulted him, stole his weapon, and nearly killed him," he said. "He fought for his life, was injured, hospitalized, and later released. When he came to the Judea and Samaria District police headquarters to give testimony as the victim, investigators suddenly stopped taking his statement, opened a criminal case against him, and questioned him under caution, despite what we believe is clear video evidence."

Rom argued that police routinely investigating individuals who acted in self-defense sends the wrong message. "The practice of automatically opening criminal investigations against people who defended themselves and others is deeply flawed. It discourages self-defense, harms public security, and should be brought to an end," he said.