מפקד תחנת אשקלון, סנ"צ אלדד אליאשיב דוברות המשטרה

The ISA has joined an extensive search operation for 4-year-old Yuval Kogan, who disappeared Thursday morning after last being seen in the Hofit Beach area of Ashkelon.

The large-scale search includes personnel from the ISA, Israel Police, helicopters, maritime police, volunteer police divers, emergency and rescue organizations, and civilian volunteers. Teams are searching by land, sea, and air, using a range of operational resources while sweeping the coastline and surrounding areas.

Police said Yuval is of slim build, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt. Authorities stressed that every effort is being made to locate the child and ensure his safe return.

The public is urged to remain alert and report any information that could assist the search. Anyone with information about Yuval Kogan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Israel Police emergency hotline at 100 or the Ashkelon Police Station at 08-677-1440 immediately.