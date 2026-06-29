Police announced Monday afternoon that a father has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his son in a case that was initially investigated as a suicide.

According to investigators, the suspect, 54-year-old Aharon Saadia, fatally shot his 25-year-old son, Shimon Saadia.

The incident occurred approximately six weeks ago in Ramla, where a man in his 20s, a resident of the city, was found dead. The case was initially treated as a suicide, but during a covert investigation police reportedly developed suspicions that it was in fact a homicide.

Early Monday morning, detectives arrested the victim's father, a Ramla resident in his 50s.

Police said, "In accordance with the needs and findings of the investigation, the suspect was brought before the court, which granted the police's request and extended his detention until July 7. The investigation is ongoing."