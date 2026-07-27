The police are seeking assistance from the public in locating Alia Joy Hirshberg, aged 20, from Jerusalem, and her two children, three-year-old Tala Raizel and one-year-old Natan Yaakov Verona

Investigators from the Jerusalem District Police Lev Habira Station are investigating a complaint against the mother, accusing her of kidnapping the children.

According to the investigation's findings, the mother and two children arrived in Israel in 2025, and since then, their traces have disappeared. The police assess that the mother and children are residing in the Jerusalem area.

Alongside the investigative efforts, police are calling on anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the mother or her children to come forward. Information can be reported by calling the Israel Police emergency hotline (100) or by contacting the investigating unit at +972-2-539-1550.