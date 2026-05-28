Police have arrested a 17-year-old Israeli Arab on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Olga and Ruslan Prikhodko, a couple from the city of Rishon LeZion.

The couple’s bodies were discovered over the weekend inside their vehicle in an open area between the moshav of Mishmar Ayalon and the community of Karmei Yosef in central Israel’s lowlands region. According to preliminary findings gathered at the scene by security forces, the two were found shot to death.

Investigators believe the suspect carried out the double murder with a nationalist motive, and police say they have substantial evidence linking the teenager to the crime.

A review of the suspect’s background revealed that his brother had previously been involved in a vehicular terror attack in central Israel several years ago, in which one person was killed and others were wounded.

According to details from the investigation, detectives initially considered the possibility that the incident was a murder-suicide. Shin Bet personnel were called in during the early hours of the investigation, and the case was assigned to the Central District Major Crimes Unit.

The initial theory began to collapse after Ruslan’s licensed personal handgun was not found at the scene. Investigators first suspected that a passerby may have taken the weapon after the incident.

However, when investigators searched the couple’s home, Ruslan’s handgun was found secured inside the family safe. In addition, no gunshot residue was found on his hands, strengthening suspicions that another individual carried out the murders and fled the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police detained five additional suspects, but after questioning, it became clear they were not connected to the case and they were released. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday, and investigators claim they possess evidence tying him to the murders.