The man suspected of murdering Rabbi Amos Guetta, a 75-year-old yeshiva head from Netanya, earlier on Wednesday, has confessed to the act. In the coming days, he is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

During his interrogation, one of the interrogators asked, "Why did you do it?" to which the suspect answered by pointing upward. When asked, "What, G-d?" the suspect nodded his head yes.

Later, the interrogator asked: "What did you do to the rabbi?" and the suspect looked at the interrogator and made a stabbing motion. He then demonstrated a motion of stabbing with a knife at his neck.

The stabbing occurred during the morning prayer service at Rabbi Guetta's study hall. The suspect, who was one of the rabbi's followers, got into a confrontation with people close to the rabbi over his desire to approach him. He then suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the rabbi four times.

The yeshiva's gabbai (synagogue administrator), who tried to stop the assailant and prevent him from continuing the assault, was also injured in the incident. The suspect fled the scene but was arrested in central Netanya following a manhunt that lasted several hours.