Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday the arrest of a third individual in connection with a failed arson attack at Finchley Reform Synagogue, the BBC reported.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was taken into custody by officers at a residence in Portsmouth.

The arson occurred in the early hours of April 15. While the building sustained no damage and no injuries were reported, the case was immediately referred to the Met's Counter Terrorism unit.

Previously, a 38-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested in Watford on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life; both remain on bail until July.

This latest arrest is part of a much broader crackdown on anti-Jewish violence in the United Kingdom. Authorities revealed that 30 individuals have been arrested since March as part of various investigations into a wave of attacks targeting Jewish institutions across London.

The legal fallout has already seen eight individuals charged with offenses. Among them is a 17-year-old boy who recently entered a guilty plea to arson following a separate attack at Kenton Synagogue.

The security climate in Britain has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. On April 30, the national threat level was elevated from "substantial" to "severe" for the first time in over four years. This escalation followed a stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green.

Commander Helen Flanagan, the head of Counter Terrorism Police London, emphasized that her team is working closely with local officers to provide security advice to community venues and businesses. Flanagan underscored the importance of public awareness during this period of heightened risk.

"With the threat level now raised to severe, everyone can play their part to keep themselves and their communities safe. If you have concerns about someone behaving suspiciously, please report it to us. Your information could help us save lives," she said.