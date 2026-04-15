The Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday that two people have been arrested in connection with an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in the Finchley district of London.

The statement added that the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.

The first arrest occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when police arrested a 47-year-old woman at an address in Watford on suspicion of arson endangering life.

Hours later, officers arrested a 46-year-old man in the Watford area on suspicion of arson endangering life.

The arrests were made by officers from the Met’s North West Area Command Unit. Both suspects remain in police custody, according to the police statement.

The attack on the synagogue occurred early Wednesday morning. CCTV obtained by detectives during the course of the investigation shows that two suspects, who were dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas, gained entry to the synagogue’s grounds at around 12:09 a.m.

According to the police statement, the two were seen placing two glass bottles next to the synagogue’s windows and throwing a brick at the building. One of the bottles, which contained a substance suspected to be petrol, was smashed by the brick. Neither of the bottles were ignited and the suspects fled the scene.

No damage was caused to the building and no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday morning by a staff member at the synagogue. The investigation is being led by detectives from the North West Command Area, with support from Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said, “I hope the swift action by officers today to identify and arrest two people provides some reassurance and demonstrates how seriously we take attacks of this nature."

“However, we understand the significant concern the Jewish community will feel at another incident so soon after the arson attack on four ambulances in Golders Green. There is no suggestion the matter in Finchley and the incident in Golders Green, for which three people have been charged, are linked," he added.

“Our increased patrols in the Finchley area continue, and I would ask that anyone with concerns speaks to my officers."

London has seen a sharp rise in incidents of antisemitism in recent years. Last month, a bakery in London owned by Jews was vandalized following a pro-Palestinian Arab protest that accused the company of “funding Israel."

In December, anti-Israel protesters in London targeted an Israeli-owned bakery .

In November, police in London moved an anti-Israel protest away from St. John’s Wood Synagogue after dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the building.