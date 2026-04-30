The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism had been warning for weeks about the "Harakat Ashab Al-Yamim Al-Islamiyya" (Ashab Al-Yamim) terrorist organization, as revealed in a special report published by the Ministry in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, the organization claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in London, yet another incident in a series of attacks against Jewish targets across Europe.

The "Ashab Al-Yamim" terrorist organization, which is operated by Iran and forms part of its militias, perpetrated an act of terrorism Wednesday in the Golders Green neighborhood in London, in which two haredi Jewish men were stabbed near a synagogue by a suspect who was arrested at the scene.

"The Ministry emphasizes that an immediate and severe response is required from authorities in the UK and throughout Europe," a statement stressed.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli warned, "The handwriting is on the wall, written in blood. We have warned in recent weeks that this is an emerging organization with characteristics of decentralized terrorism, and today we see the realization of this threat in the heart of London. The British government must wake up, do much more, and ensure the security of the Jewish communities."

"For weeks, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism has been warning about the activities of the terrorist organization 'Ashab Al-Yamin,' which is operated by Iranian-backed militias.

"Yesterday’s attack follows persistent warnings from the Ministry regarding the establishment of this new organization. Officials have highlighted a coordinated pattern of operation that combines online propaganda, the mobilization of local operatives, and distribution infrastructures linked to pro-Iranian militant networks."

A report by the National Control Center of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism noted that Golders Green neighborhood, which was the scene of Wednesday’s targeted knife attack, has a Jewish majority. The male suspect was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife, actively attempting to stab members of the Jewish community. At least two people were stabbed and received treatment at the scene from Hatzola, a Jewish emergency medical organization); their condition is currently defined as unknown. Members of Shomrim, a Jewish community patrol/security organization, arrived quickly, subdued the suspect, and detained him until the police arrived. Upon the arrival of the forces, the police used a taser and conducted a formal arrest of the suspect, who is currently in police custody.

Wednesday’s incident occurs after the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs continuously warned about the establishment of this new organization in European countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK. The Ministry emphasized that this is "a coordinated pattern of action involving a combination of online propaganda, the activation of local operatives, and distribution infrastructures identified with pro-Iranian militant networks."

An earlier report published by the Ministry documented a series of attacks in March 2026, including explosions, arsons, and attempted attacks on Jewish institutions in several European countries. Already then, the Ministry warned that this is a decentralized operational model of "field cells" acting under inspiration or remote guidance, attempting to create an effect of fear and psychological warfare against Jewish communities. On Wednesday, the organization attempted to murder two Jews on the streets of London.

A follow-up analysis conducted by the National Control Center for Combating Antisemitism shows that in the current case in London as well, the operational characteristics match the identified pattern: A targeted action via a local operative, the dissemination of documentation and propaganda on digital channels shortly after the event, and an attempt to generate broad public resonance to establish a narrative of "continuous operational capability" in Europe.

The Ministry emphasized that "the very act of claiming responsibility by the organization strengthens the assessment that this is an evolving infrastructure with ambitions to expand its activities in the European arena, relying on existing networks and the activation of local proxies."

"The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism calls on European countries to increase intelligence cooperation and enforcement against terrorist infrastructures operating in the digital and physical spheres, to prepare for the possibility of further attempted attacks against Jewish communities, and to act to thwart any terrorist activity against Jewish communities.

"The latest attack in Golders Green joins this chain of events and illustrates the transition from large-scale antisemitic discourse to actual violence on the streets. The Ministry emphasizes that this is a worrying development that requires an immediate and coordinated response from the authorities in the UK and throughout Europe."

This attack comes against the backdrop of a significant escalation in antisemitism in the UK.

Data from the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism points to a sharp worsening trend in Britain: Between 27 April 2025, and 27 April 2026, approximately 6.37 million antisemitic posts related to the UK were published on X (formerly Twitter). Simultaneously, there was an increase in violent incidents against Jews, including the assault of an Orthodox Jewish man in Slough, arsons and attempted arsons of Jewish institutions in London, the torching of "Hatzola" ambulances in Golders Green, additional physical assaults against Jews in public spaces, and a fatal attack outside a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur.