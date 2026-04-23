A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to arson after an attack on a synagogue in northwest London, but said he did not know the building was a synagogue and held no hostility toward Jewish people, reported The Associated Press.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

According to surveillance footage, the boy climbed over a wall at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow on Saturday night. He then lit a bottle containing liquid and threw it through a broken window. The fire caused smoke damage, and no injuries were reported.

The teenager said he did not know the building was a synagogue and did not intend to hurt anyone.

“I have no hate toward the Jewish people," he said in a written statement quoted by AP. “I am very sorry for my actions."

He was released on bail and ordered to appear at Willesden Youth Court on June 4.

Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested and later released as part of the investigation. Officers are also seeking two additional suspects.

The incident was one of several recent attacks targeting Britain’s Jewish community.

Since March 23, Britain has seen a series of arson attacks on synagogues and other Jewish-linked targets. On that date, four ambulances belonging to Hatzolah in Golders Green, north London, were set on fire .

Last week, two petrol-filled bottles and a brick were thrown at the Finchley Reform Synagogue in London. Police later arrested two suspects.

On Tuesday, eight suspects were arrested as part of an investigation into a series of arson attacks in London, some of which targeted Jewish institutions.

A group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, or Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks in Britain.

Police said the group has also admitted involvement in recent incidents at places of worship, businesses and financial institutions across Europe, all apparently linked to Jewish or Israeli interests.

Israel has said the recently founded group has suspected links to “an Iranian proxy."