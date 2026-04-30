תיעוד מרגע הפיגוע בלונדון מצלמת אבטחה

Deep concern is gripping London’s Jewish community following Wednesday’s brutal stabbing attack in Golders Green. The victims, Shilome Rand (34) and Moshe Shine (76), were attacked in broad daylight by a terrorist while on their way back from morning prayers.

Both men were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. After receiving medical treatment, their condition has now been upgraded to “stable."

Rand’s sister, a British-American citizen, told the media that the knife came within just a few centimeters of striking vital organs.

“He is a hardworking man who contributes to society. He was walking peacefully down the street when the terrorist simply pounced on him," she said, adding that the attack is a direct result of rising antisemitism: “It’s horrifying but not surprising. We are targets of antisemitism all the time."

The second victim, 76-year-old Shine, was stabbed while waiting at a bus stop. Friends described him as a quiet and charming man who never harmed anyone. “He was simply waiting for the bus after prayers. It was horrific," one friend recounted.

Members of the local Jewish community report a profound sense of insecurity: “This is pure antisemitism. We are being attacked simply because of who we are."

London Police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack, but at this stage, the attacker’s identity has not yet been released.

The attack adds to a growing wave of antisemitic incidents in Britain since the outbreak of the Gaza war, which has led to heightened security alerts around Jewish institutions across the UK.

Since March 23, Britain has seen a series of arson attacks on synagogues and other Jewish-linked targets. On that date, four ambulances belonging to Hatzolah in Golders Green, north London, were set on fire .