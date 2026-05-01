A Kuwaiti national who entered Britain illegally has been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts after he tried to force his way into the Israeli embassy in London while armed with knives, Sky News reported on Friday.

Abdullah Albadri, 34, was tackled and arrested by armed diplomatic protection officers after leaping onto the embassy fence in Kensington, west London, last May.

Prosecutors told the court that Albadri sought to "exact revenge" for the deaths of children in Gaza by carrying out an attack inside the embassy compound.

On Friday, after nearly 14 hours of deliberation, a jury at the Old Bailey convicted Albadri of preparation of terrorist acts and possession of two bladed weapons.

Albadri had his asylum claim rejected after crossing the English Channel in small boats on two occasions in 2021 and April 2025. He claimed to have been imprisoned and mistreated in Kuwait for his human rights activism.

CCTV footage shown during the trial captured Albadri walking for approximately one hour from Kilburn in northwest London toward the embassy on April 28 last year. He wore dark sunglasses and a distinctive red and white headscarf that covered his head.

Upon arriving at the embassy shortly before 6:00 p.m., Albadri made a salute-like gesture before jumping onto the eight-foot-high metal fence. Two armed officers quickly intervened, grabbing him and pulling him to the ground.

Officers pinned Albadri down and handcuffed him before conducting a search. Body-worn camera footage played in court showed Albadri stating that he had "got my weapons." Police recovered two red-handled 10cm knives with serrated blades, along with several pieces of paper, one of which was described as a "martyrdom note."

When questioned by police, Albadri said: "I wanna make a crime inside there, why are you stopping me?" He continued: "Why didn't you let me in?"

Later recordings from the body-worn video captured him describing the incident as "just a message," before adding: "They need to stop this f****** war on children."

During the trial, Albadri denied preparing to commit an act of terrorism. He claimed the knives were for "personal use" because he was homeless and insisted he never intended to harm anyone, stating it was "against my nature."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)