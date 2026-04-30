The United Kingdom has raised its national terror threat level from "substantial" to "severe" following the antisemitic stabbing attack in the Golders Green neighborhood of London.

The decision was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which independently determines the threat level. A "severe" designation indicates that a terrorist attack is considered highly likely in the coming months.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed the change, stating, "Today, the national threat level has increased to 'severe', which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely."

According to a government statement, the elevation in the threat level comes in the wake of the Golders Green attack, though officials stressed it is not based solely on that incident. The statement noted that the terror threat has been rising over time, citing increased activity from Islamist and extreme right-wing elements, including individuals and small groups operating within the UK.

Authorities also pointed to growing concerns over state-linked threats that are encouraging acts of violence, including attacks targeting the Jewish community.

Secretary Mahmood added that the raised threat level "will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much".

Mahmood pledged that the government "will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism".

"As the threat level rises, I urge everyone to be vigilant as they go about their daily lives, and report any concerns they have to the police," she stated.

The stabbing attack in Golders Green, in which two Orthodox Jewish men were seriously wounded, has been formally declared a terrorist incident by counter-terrorism police.

The suspect in the case is a 45-year-old British national, born in Somalia, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. After being treated in hospital, he was transferred to a London police station, where he remains in custody. Police are conducting searches at a residence in southeast London and are examining a related incident believed to involve the same suspect.

The victims of the attack were identified as Shilome Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76. Both were hospitalized in serious condition but have since been listed in stable condition following medical treatment.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government is taking immediate steps to address rising antisemitism. He described the incident as part of a broader pattern of attacks targeting the Jewish community.

"Yesterday’s terror attack wasn’t an isolated incident," Starmer said. "It was the latest attack on the Jewish community for being Jewish."

Starmer said he had spoken with volunteer emergency responders from Shomrim and Hatzola, praising their actions during the incident. He added that the government has increased funding for police patrols and security measures and is expediting legislation aimed at countering hostile state actors.

"My message to Jewish people is this: you belong here, and we will do everything we can to keep you safe," he said.

The attack comes amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents across the UK, including arson attacks on Jewish-linked targets and vandalism of synagogues in recent weeks.

An Iran-linked group, identified as "Ashab Al-Yamim," has claimed responsibility for the stabbing attack.

Israeli officials also voiced concern over the situation. Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer warned that the safety of the Jewish community in the UK is deteriorating and pointed to what he described as an insufficient response by British authorities.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that recent attacks demonstrate that the situation is not under control and called on the UK government to take decisive action to address antisemitism.

The developments have contributed to heightened security alerts around Jewish institutions across Britain.