The London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday night issued an update on the stabbing attack in Golders Green, in which two Jewish men were injured.

In the statement, the police said the suspected attacker is a 45-year-old British national who was born in Somalia.

The police said the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was initially taken to hospital but has since been discharged and has been taken to a London police station where he remains in police custody.

“The attack in Golders Green was formally declared a terrorist incident. Officers are carrying out a search at an address in south east London," the statement continued.

As part of the investigation, detectives are also looking into an incident that was reported to police earlier on Wednesday in south east London. It is believed that the suspect in this incident is the same individual arrested in Golders Green, police said.

תיעוד מרגע הפיגוע בלונדון מצלמת אבטחה

The two men who were injured in the stabbing have been identified as Shilome Rand (34) and Moshe Shine (76).

Both men were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. After receiving medical treatment, their condition has now been upgraded to “stable."

The attack adds to a growing wave of antisemitic incidents in Britain since the outbreak of the Gaza war, which has led to heightened security alerts around Jewish institutions across the UK.

Since March 23, Britain has seen a series of arson attacks on synagogues and other Jewish-linked targets. On that date, four ambulances belonging to Hatzolah in Golders Green, north London, were set on fire .