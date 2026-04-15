Police are investigating an attempted arson attack on a north London synagogue overnight, being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.

According to Jewish News, the Metropolitan Police said two suspects in dark clothing and balaclavas approached the Finchley synagogue shortly after midnight on April 15, throwing two suspected petrol-filled bottles and a brick. Neither ignited, and no damage or injuries were reported.

The attack was reported at 08:30, and detectives from the Met’s North West Command Unit, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing London, are conducting urgent enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, commented in a post on X, saying that, "Last night, petrol bombs were thrown at Finchley Reform Synagogue in London. Mercifully, the bottles didn't ignite, and, on this occasion, there was little damage and no injuries, but the evidence of yet more anti-Jewish hatred could not be clearer. We are a resilient community and we will never succumb to fear and intimidation."

Cantor Zöe Jacobs said the synagogue would not be deterred and will continue serving as a welcoming community space. Leaders of the Movement for Progressive Judaism said the attack reflects a broader rise in antisemitism.

MP Sarah Sackman called the incident “shocking" and vowed it would not become the “new normal," stressing that British Jews must live without fear.

Barnet Council leader Barry Rawlings condemned the attack as cowardly and reaffirmed zero tolerance for antisemitism.