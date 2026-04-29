US President Donald Trump hosted King Charles III for a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday night.

In his remarks, Trump briefly mentioned the war with Iran, saying the monarch agrees with him that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon.

“We’re doing a little Middle East work right now, and we’re doing very well," said Trump.

“We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever - Charles agrees with me even more than I do - we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon," added the President.

Meanwhile, US officials told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran.

According to the report, Trump has in recent meetings opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. The sources stated that Trump believes that other options, including resuming bombing or walking away from the conflict, carry more risk than maintaining the blockade.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump stated in a post on Truth Social that the Iranian government has told the US that Iran is in the midst of a "state of collapse."

"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)," he wrote.

Over the weekend, Iran submitted a new proposal for a deal to end the war. The proposal envisions reopening the Strait of Hormuz while postponing discussions on Iran’s nuclear activities.

A US official told Reuters on Monday that Trump is not satisfied with the new Iranian proposal, citing its failure to adequately address Tehran’s nuclear program.

“He doesn't love the proposal," the official said, referring to the president.

Trump held internal consultations with advisers on Monday morning regarding the plan, The Wall Street Journal reported. While he did not reject it outright, officials said he raised concerns that Iran is not negotiating in good faith and is avoiding Washington’s central demand: a complete end to uranium enrichment and a commitment never to pursue a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, sources told CNN that, although the United States and Iran did not hold a second round of talks in Pakistan, the two sides may be closer to an understanding than publicly indicated.

According to the sources, intensive diplomatic contacts are continuing behind the scenes, with mediators working to bridge remaining differences.