During a heated demonstration in Tehran on Saturday, hardline factions directed fierce chants at Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi regarding the imminent accord with the United States, reported Iran International.

Demonstrators were recorded shouting, “Ghalibaf, Araghchi, what about my leader’s blood?" alongside cries of “Araghchi, have shame, leave the country alone."

Simultaneously, a separate confrontation unfolded away from the capital. Media channels affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) broadcast footage showing an evening assembly outside the Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic outpost in Mashhad on Saturday, where a crowd chanted, “Death to Araghchi, the dishonorable compromiser and infiltrator."

These public outbursts follow days of intensifying criticism from conservative hardliners against both the foreign ministry and the state's diplomatic delegation. Detractors have leveled accusations against the negotiators, claiming they have surrendered excessive concessions to Washington in the text of the treaty.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the US and Iran on Sunday - digitally.

Bashing former President Barack Obama's 2015 deal with Iran, Trump wrote, "Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement."

The announcement, posted on Truth Social, continued, "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL."

Araghchi announced on Friday that while a definitive peace treaty with the United States has not yet been fully locked in, any final pact will unfold in two distinct phases, strategically shifting the contentious nuclear debate to the second half of the timeline.

Detailing the current diplomatic and military state of affairs, Araghchi confidently championed Iran's defensive position, asserting, "The best time to end a war is when we hold the upper hand; we are truly victorious on the battlefield."

He reflected on the intensity of the recent combat operations, claiming, "We stood against the world's apparent superpower for 40 days."

Addressing the public's need for transparency regarding the highly sensitive and unfolding geopolitical talks, Araghchi emphasized that patience is required but promised total clarity down the line.

"The final agreement hasn’t been reached yet; if it is finalized, I promise to explain every single clause," he stated, further clarified the structural sequencing of the emerging framework, "The agreement includes two stages, and we have moved the nuclear issue to the second stage."

Araghchi also forcefully reaffirmed Iran's unwavering dedication to its regional proxy network and axis of resistance, making it clear that a ceasefire must extend beyond Iran's borders.

"We will never leave Hezbollah in Lebanon alone, and the end of the war will also encompass Lebanon and all other fronts."