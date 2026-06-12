US President Donald Trump spoke at a virtual tele-rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones on Thursday, commenting on the impending agreement with Iran.

Trump said that the war in Iran had ended and that the Islamic Republic agreed not to have a nuclear weapon as part of the deal.

“I don't know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on," stated the President.

“That was the whole purpose. That was 95% of it. And they've done it in the most powerful way you can do it," he added.

Trump originally announced the impending deal with Iran on social media, and later told reporters in the Oval Office that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has approved the deal between the two countries.

“I understand the answer is yes," Trump replied when asked if Khamenei had given his approval to the agreement.

One reporter asked the President why he is so convinced that a deal will finally be signed this time, to which he replied, “Because they've taken a pounding. They've taken a pounding like very few people could take. And they want to make a deal a lot more than I do."

He also stressed, “Iran will, in no way, shape, or form, build a nuclear weapon or purchase a nuclear weapon."

Al Arabiya reported some of the details of the agreement taking shape between the United States and Iran.

According to the report, the understandings include extending the ceasefire by at least 60 days, mine clearance operations, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping within 30 days.

Additionally, the framework would allow Iran to sell and export oil alongside a phased review of sanctions relief, the continuation of nuclear negotiations during the 60-day period, and a ceasefire across all fronts.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the developing Memorandum of Understanding is in its advanced stages and is "nearly finalized."

According to the statement, the mediating countries have been working in recent hours to bridge the remaining gaps between the parties. However, at this stage, the agreement has not yet been fully completed or officially approved.

The Tasnim news agency quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying that Iran has proven it will not compromise on what it defined as its "red lines."

According to the report, Iran has not yet reached a final conclusion regarding the agreement.