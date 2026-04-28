US President Donald Trump stated Tuesday that the Iranian government has told the US that Iran is in the midst of a "state of collapse."

The President wrote on his Truth Social account: "Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

A US official told Reuters on Monday that President Trump is not satisfied with a new Iranian proposal, citing its failure to adequately address Tehran’s nuclear program.

“He doesn't love the proposal," the official said, referring to the president.

According to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump and senior members of his national security team have expressed skepticism toward Iran’s offer. The proposal, submitted by Iran on Sunday, envisions reopening the Strait of Hormuz while postponing discussions on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Trump held internal consultations with advisers on Monday morning regarding the plan, The Wall Street Journal reported. While he did not reject it outright, officials said he raised concerns that Iran is not negotiating in good faith and is avoiding Washington’s central demand: a complete end to uranium enrichment and a commitment never to pursue a nuclear weapon.

Iranian sources said earlier on Monday that their proposal calls for deferring nuclear discussions until after the current conflict is resolved and disputes over Gulf shipping routes are settled. Washington, however, has maintained that nuclear issues must be addressed from the outset of any agreement.