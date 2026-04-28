A US official told Reuters on Monday that President Donald Trump is not satisfied with a new Iranian proposal, citing its failure to adequately address Tehran’s nuclear program.

“He doesn't love the proposal," the official said, referring to the president.

According to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump and senior members of his national security team have expressed skepticism toward Iran’s offer. The proposal, submitted by Iran on Sunday, envisions reopening the Strait of Hormuz while postponing discussions on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Trump held internal consultations with advisers on Monday morning regarding the plan, The Wall Street Journal reported. While he did not reject it outright, officials said he raised concerns that Iran is not negotiating in good faith and is avoiding Washington’s central demand: a complete end to uranium enrichment and a commitment never to pursue a nuclear weapon.

Iranian sources said earlier on Monday that their proposal calls for deferring nuclear discussions until after the current conflict is resolved and disputes over Gulf shipping routes are settled. Washington, however, has maintained that nuclear issues must be addressed from the outset of any agreement.

Despite disagreements, sources involved in mediation efforts through Pakistan said diplomatic engagement between the sides has not stopped.

However, momentum toward renewed talks appears to have weakened after Trump announced over the weekend that he had canceled a planned visit to Islamabad by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

The visit had been seen as part of ongoing efforts to advance negotiations between the parties.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the US is "discussing" the Iranian proposal on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, but stopped short of saying that the proposal is being "considered."

Speaking with reporters, Leavitt confirmed that US President Donald Trump met with his national security team to discuss the Iranian proposal, which would see both countries ease restrictions on the vital global shipping lane, and stressed that no decision had been made yet.

She "reiterated" that President Trump's "red lines" with respect to Iran's nuclear weapons program are well-known to all sides.

Leavitt "wouldn't say that they are considering" the Iranian proposal, just that "there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of," and that President Trump would likely make an announcement on the issue shortly.