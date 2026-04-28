Although the United States and Iran did not hold a second round of talks in Pakistan, the two sides may be closer to an understanding than publicly indicated, sources familiar with the mediation effort told CNN on Monday.

According to the sources, intensive diplomatic contacts are continuing behind the scenes, with mediators working to bridge remaining differences.

Current discussions are focused on a phased framework in which the first stage of a possible agreement would restore conditions that existed before the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions or toll charges.

The matter of Iran’s nuclear program, cited by both the United States and Israel as the central reason for military action, would be addressed in a later phase of the negotiations.

Axios reported on Sunday that Iran had transmitted the proposal for the phased frame work to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries.

US President Donald Trump has previously stated that any agreement with Tehran must include surrendering its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium and ending uranium enrichment.

Iran has consistently rejected those demands.

Sources told CNN mediators are increasing pressure on both Washington and Tehran to reach an arrangement, with the coming days viewed as especially decisive.

Overshadowing the diplomatic effort is the possibility that the United States could choose to step back from negotiations and resume military action.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the US is "discussing" the Iranian proposal on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, but stopped short of saying that the proposal is being "considered."

Speaking with reporters, Leavitt confirmed that US President Donald Trump met with his national security team to discuss the Iranian proposal, which would see both countries ease restrictions on the vital global shipping lane, and stressed that no decision had been made yet.

She "reiterated" that President Trump's "red lines" with respect to Iran's nuclear weapons program are well-known to all sides.

Leavitt "wouldn't say that they are considering" the Iranian proposal, just that "there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of," and that President Trump would likely make an announcement on the issue shortly.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News reported on Monday that Israel recently passed a message to the Trump administration warning that any easing of the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will be interpreted by Tehran as weakness.

Such a move, even if partial or temporary, would not lead to flexibility on Tehran's part, sources stressed.