Hertfordshire Police in Britain have confirmed they are treating a fire at a Jewish-owned shop in Watford as a religiously aggravated incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to reports that a fire door had been set alight and graffiti had been left on a building in Lower High Street, Watford, between 4:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. local time.

The force said it was keen to trace a group of young men who were in the area at the time of the incident. Hertfordshire Police stated that they believed it was an isolated incident and not linked to arson attacks on the Jewish community in London.

Detective Superintendent Mark Clawson said, "Firstly, I would like to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate crime in our communities in Hertfordshire. I am keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information."

He added, "In particular, I am especially keen to trace a group of young males who were seen in the area around the time of the incident. If you were one of these people, or think you know who they may be, please get in touch."

Hertfordshire Police has urged anyone with relevant mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them.

News of the incident in Watford follows the arrest of eight suspects as part of an investigation into a series of arson attacks in London, some of which targeted Jewish institutions.

Seven of the arrests were made in the past 48 hours as part of a proactive investigation into a conspiracy to carry out another arson attack. According to the UK counterterrorism police, the intended target is a location connected to the Jewish community, though the specific site has not yet been identified.

All of the detainees were taken to a London police station and remain in custody.

On Tuesday morning, a 39-year-old man was arrested in Ealing. This arrest is linked to an investigation following the discovery of jars containing a non-hazardous substance in Kensington Gardens.

London has seen a sharp rise in incidents of antisemitism in recent years, and a spate of arson attacks targeting the Jewish community over the last several weeks.

Last week, two petrol-filled bottles and a brick were thrown at the Finchley Reform Synagogue in London. Police later arrested two suspects.