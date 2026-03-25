Counterterrorism detectives investigating an arson attack on volunteer-led ambulances run by the Jewish community in Golders Green have arrested two men in connection with the incident, Shomrim reported Wednesday.

According to Shomrim, two men aged 47 and 45 were arrested Wednesday morning at addresses in northwest London and central London, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Both have been taken to a London police station, where they currently remain in police custody. Officers are carrying out searches at the two addresses.

"The arrests are linked to the ongoing investigation into an arson attack at approximately 01:35hrs on Monday 23 March," Shomrim added. "Four ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area of north London, were set on fire during the incident."

"Shomrim North West London welcomes the swift action taken by officers from Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command in arresting two individuals in connection with the serious arson attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green."