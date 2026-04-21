The UK police’s counterterrorism unit has arrested eight suspects as part of an investigation into a series of arson attacks in London, some of which targeted Jewish institutions.

Seven of the arrests were made in the past 48 hours as part of a proactive investigation into a conspiracy to carry out another arson attack. According to police, the intended target is a location connected to the Jewish community, though the specific site has not yet been identified.

All of the detainees were taken to a London police station and remain in custody.

This morning (Tuesday), a 39-year-old man was arrested in Ealing. This arrest is linked to an investigation following the discovery of jars containing a non-hazardous substance in Kensington Gardens.

Since the burning of ambulances belonging to a Jewish emergency organization in Golders Green on March 23, a total of 23 people have been arrested. Eight have been charged with arson-related offenses, while 13 remain in custody or have been released on bail.

Vicki Evans, the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism, stated: “We have made it very clear that we will relentlessly pursue anyone involved in carrying out or planning these arson attacks. We will not tolerate the intimidation of our communities."

Evans added that one of the main lines of investigation is examining the possibility that “criminal proxies"-people paid to commit crimes-are being used to carry out the arson attacks.

“My message to anyone considering involvement in this type of activity is that the stakes are high and it is definitely not worth the risk," Evans said. “When we identify you, we will seek to prosecute you. This will include consideration of offenses under the National Security Act, which carries significant penalties and lifelong restrictions."