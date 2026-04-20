A series of arson attacks targeting Jewish institutions across London is raising alarm, with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis warning that the violence is “gathering momentum."

The two latest incidents include a firebomb that was thrown at the former site of Jewish Futures in Hendon on Friday night and an attack at Kenton United Synagogue in northwest London, where a firebomb was reportedly thrown through a window, causing minor damage but no injuries. This attack is part of a troubling pattern in recent weeks, with multiple Jewish sites-including synagogues, community buildings, and emergency service vehicles-targeted in similar acts.

British counter-terrorism authorities are investigating whether the incidents are connected and possibly linked to a group operating online that has claimed responsibility for attacks on Jewish targets across Europe. Officials are also examining potential ties between the group and Iranian elements, including the use of criminal intermediaries paid to carry out such attacks.

Rabbi Mirvis condemned the latest attack as “cowardly," warning that the ongoing violence represents a sustained campaign aimed at undermining the Jewish community’s sense of safety and freedom to worship.

He added: "This sustained attack on our community's ability to worship and live in safety is an attack on the values that bind us all together is gathering momentum. Thank God, no lives have been lost, but we cannot, and must not, wait for that to change before we understand just how dangerous this moment is for all of our society."

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also denounced the attacks, calling them “abhorrent" and pledging increased police presence around Jewish institutions. “Attacks on the Jewish community are attacks on Britain," he said, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan echoed the condemnation, stating that such acts of hatred and intimidation would not succeed in dividing the city’s diverse population.

Jewish community organizations expressed deep concern over what they described as an escalating wave of antisemitic violence. Security groups are working closely with law enforcement to protect affected sites, while community leaders warn that the repeated attacks are creating a climate of fear.

Recent incidents include arson targeting Jewish charity facilities, and the burning of volunteer ambulance vehicles associated with Jewish emergency services.

Authorities continue to investigate the attacks as part of a broader effort to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of the Jewish community across the UK.